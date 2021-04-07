The St. Lawrence University baseball team built an early seven-run lead and went on to beat Ithaca College 8-6 in a nonconference game in Cortland on Wednesday.
The Saints (3-3) led Ithaca 7-0 after the top of the third inning.
Nicholas Butler went 3-for-5 for the Saints. Drew Courtwright went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs and Christian Forgione went 2-for-5 for the Saints.
Mike Nauta went 2-for-4 for the Bombers (5-5).
SOFTBALL
UTICA COLLEGE 8-2, SUNY CANTON 0-0
Sara Stransky went 2-for-3 in each game as the Utica College softball team swept a home nonconference doubleheader with SUNY Canton.
Bailey McElwain went 3-for-4 in the opener for Utica (5-3). Mackenzie Currie went 2-for-2 for the Kangaroos (1-4) in game two.
