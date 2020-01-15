CANTON — The St. Lawrence University squash teams split a matchup with Hamilton College Wednesday, with the men’s team picking up a 6-3 win and the women’s team losing 5-4.
While the top four spots were 3-0 wins in favor of the Saints (3-8), Aran Thawani had to overcome an early 0-2 deficit at No. 5 en route to a 3-2 win over the Continentals’ Nicholas Conzelman. After he dropped the first two 6-11, 7-11, Thawani edged Conzelman 12-10 in the third to swing momentum in his favor and battled for back-to-back 11-8 wins to seal the win and clinch the point for the Saints.
The women’s No. 4 match between Hamilton’s Sydney Soloway and St. Lawrence sophomore Starnisha Ramsey was the last on court to decide it. After trading wins in the first two games, Soloway clinched it with 11-9 and 11-2 wins in the third and fourth to give the Continentals their first win of the season.
For St. Lawrence (1-13), Sanna Koivumäki and Makyla Kelley each won 3-0 at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while rookie Xitlali Zuniga-Romero bested Madison Sakheim 3-2 at No. 5, and classmate Alex Limas posted a 3-0 win of her own at No. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.