LOCAL COLLEGES
Syracuse University redshirt senior Sterling Hofrichter has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week for the second time this season Monday.
Hofrichter punted five times for 215 yards (43.0 average) with a net average of 42 yards per punt against Holy Cross. Four of his five punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, with three resulting in fair catches. Two of his kicks traveled at least 50 yards. He also registered a 52-yard field goal in the 41-3 victory over the Crusaders.
Syracuse is 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC and will have a bye week before taking on North Carolina State at 8 p.m. Oct. 10 on ESPN.
n Clarkson University senior Ian Roeloffs was selected as Liberty League men’s soccer defensive performer of the week Monday. He made a total of 10 saves in two matches as the Golden Knights went 1-0-1 last week. St. Lawrence University junior midfielder/forward Julia Mulhern was picked as women’s soccer offensive performer of the week after scoring the overtime winner against Rensselaer on Saturday. Clarkson’s Rachel Reusch took the league’s top volleyball performer of the week, while the Golden Knights’ Chris Rust earned the men’s golf performer of the week. SLU’s Peyton Knauf was honored with the rookie of the week in men’s golf.
n SUNY Canton freshman Shayne O’Neill was named North Atlantic Conference rookie of the week for the second week in a row. He scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season in a 6-3 win over SUNY Delhi on Saturday.
