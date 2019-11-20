LOCAL COLLEGES
OSWEGO — Ramatoulaye Sy scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the SUNY Oswego women’s basketball team to a 64-25 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Wednesday.
The Lakers (2-2) led 39-6 by halftime.
Taylor Torchia scored 13 points for the Lakers and Joie Culkin led SUNY Canton (0-5) with 10 points and nine rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.