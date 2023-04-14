POTSDAM — Drew Rose scored both goals for the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team in a 15-2 loss to SUNY Geneseo in a SUNYAC game Friday.
The Bears fell to 6-6 overall and 0-4 in SUNYAC games.
Brady Sullivan led SUNY Geneseo (10-3, 4-0) with three goals.
BASEBALL
SUNY CANTON 19, SUNY POLY 10
The Kangaroos snapped a 4-4 tie after four innings with seven runs in the fifth and eight more in the sixth to beat SUNY Poly (7-18, 0-6) in an North Atlantic Conference contest in Utica.
Nick Shoemaker went 3-for-6 and drove in six runs for the Kangaroos (7-15, 4-2).
Nathan Welch went 2-for-4, driving in four runs. Nick Barone and Derek Maldonado also picked up two hits for the Kangaroos.
SOFTBALL
SUNY POLY 14, SUNY CANTON 0
Trinity Critelli threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 13 as SUNY Poly defeated the Kangaroos (2-12, 0-4) in an NAC game at Canton.
Kimberly Birmingham finished with two hits, including a home run, for SUNY Poly (13-4, 4-0).
TRACK AND FIELD
PLOSS LEADS BEARS
Logan Ploss finished first in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase to lead the SUNY Potsdam squad at Rensselaer’s Under the Lights meet at Troy.
Ploss won with a time of 11 minutes, 48.53 seconds.
TENNIS
UNION SWEEPS SAINTS
Union defeated St. Lawrence University’s men’s team 5-4 and added a 7-2 win over the SLU women in Liberty League matches in Schenectady.
Adam Heilbronner and Broderick Pinto won a doubles match for the SLU men and each added wins in singles.
Caitlyn Avery and Emily Harris won a doubles match for the SLU women.
