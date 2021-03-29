Local colleges
MARCY — Makayla Hulett totaled 25 kills over two matches as the SUNY Poly volleyball team swept SUNY Canton on Sunday.
Kaley Pichura handed out 68 assists for the Wildcats (2-0), who won the first match, 25-20, 25-21, 12-25, 25-17, and swept the second match, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18.
Syke Hansen and former Salmon River star Tatum LaFrance each totaled 16 kills for the Kangaroos (1-3).
n The St. Lawrence University women’s tennis swept the Liberty League’s weekly awards as freshman Rachel Caplan was singles performer of the week. The team of Elena Styliades, who was also the conference’s top rookie, and Caitlyn Avery were selected as doubles team of the week. SLU junior Kathleen Merchant won the women’s track performer of the week, and SUNY Canton sophomore Jamere Griffin earned North Atlantic Conference pitcher of the week honors.
