LOCAL CollegeS
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam men’s volleyball players Justin Crovetto and Kiernan Morgan are North Eastern Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes for the 2019-20 season, SUNY Potsdam announced.
Crovetto and Morgan each posted a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher for the fall and spring semesters.
Crovetto, a junior outside hitter, played 14 of the Bears’ 17 matches in the inaugural season for the program. He posted 16 kills, 25 digs and four blocks. Morgan, a freshman who played at libero and outside hitter, competed in all 17 matches, finishing with 15 kills, 29 digs and 18 assists.
n Lowville’s Sam St. Croix was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll. St. Croix, who plays men’s lacrosse for Alvernia University in Reading, Pa., earned a 4.0 grade-point average during the spring semester. He is a marketing major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.