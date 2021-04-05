Local colleges
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam junior and former Potsdam High standout Cam Talcott logged four goals and two assists as the men’s lacrosse team defeated SUNY New Paltz, 15-8, in SUNYAC play Monday.
Former Canton star Josh Huiatt recorded two goals and three assists, while Ben Fuchs made 10 saves for the Bears (2-2, 1-1). Ryan Scully notched a hat trick and Thomas Armetta got six points for the Hawks (0-3, 0-2).
n Maddy Carullo and Amy Hofer each scored four times as the SUNY New Paltz women’s lacrosse team routed SUNY Potsdam, 25-3, in SUNYAC play in Potsdam. Tara Bovich had three goals and four assists for the Hawks (1-1), while Hannah Stevenson, Keira Thacker and Macy Reid each scored for the Bears (2-4, 0-2).
n Rylee LeBourveau drove in five runs across two games as the Clarkson University softball team swept Rochester Institute of Technology, 6-2 and 10-6, in the a Liberty League doubleheader in Rochester. Olivia Zoeller allowed an earned run in 10 innings for the Golden Knights (7-3, 2-0), while Brianna Bilich drove in runs in both games for the Tigers (3-7, 0-4).
