CANTON — Three teams from Canton will be taking part in NCAA Division III lacrosse national tournaments this weekend.
Both the St. Lawrence University men’s and women’s teams were selected as well as SUNY Canton’s women’s team, which earned an automatic bid after winning the North Atlantic Conference Tournament a week ago.
SLU’s men will travel to Brunswick, Maine, to play SUNY Cortland at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Saints women will face Tufts in a second-round game Sunday in Medford, Mass.
SUNY Canton’s women will travel to Hoboken, N.J. to play Stevens on Saturday.
SLU’s men are ranked 10th nationally heading into their first NCAA Tournament since 2017.
SUNY Cortland reached the tournament after beating SUNY Geneseo 7-6 in the SUNYAC championship game. SLU beat the Red Dragons 14-8 in a nonconference game this season in Cornelius, N.C.
“Honestly, we are just excited to get back in the practice field tomorrow,” SLU head coach Mike Mahoney said. “We felt like we had a body of work that put us in a good position, but until you see St. Lawrence pop on the screen, it makes for a long day.”
SLU’s women, under first-year coach Chelsea Martin, are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991.
The Saints have already set a program record with 16 wins. SLU’s 1990 national runner-up team won 15 games.
“I’m so excited for the team for this opportunity to continue playing in the postseason, Martin. “Their hard work and dedication throughout the course of the season is paying off.”
“I’m looking forward to seeing how the team progresses in the postseason and for our matchup against Tufts.”
Tufts will make its seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the Jumbos reached the NCAA final last spring and traveled to the final four in 2019.
SUNY Canton is making its second NCAA Tournament appearance in the past four years.
If the Kangaroos win, they will face No. 2 Salisbury, the defending national champion.
“Our team continues to exceed even my expectations,” head coach Karen Shaddock said. “I am so happy for our group and excited to get after it this week to prepare for a big weekend. Anything can happen.”
Stevens is making its fifth NCAA appearance and first since 2018, after capturing the program’s first MAC Freedom title with an 11-10 win over FDU-Florham on Saturday.
CLARKSON BASEBALL MOVES ON
After picking up two wins at Skidmore last weekend, the Golden Knights (11-17 overall) qualified for this week’s Liberty League championship tournament in Ithaca.
Clarkson will face the Bombers in the opening game of the double-elimination event Thursday. The other teams in the field are Rochester and RIT.
WEEKLY AWARDS
Clarkson baseball player Colby Brouillette was named the Liberty League Player of the Week on Monday and teammate Kyle Locklear is the Pitcher of the Week.
Brouillette went 5-for-10 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in a doubleheader Saturday. Among his home runs was a grand slam. Locklear threw seven shutout innings and struck out seven in one of the games.
