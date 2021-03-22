Local colleges
POTSDAM — Kent Wilson’s sacrifice fly in the 17th inning drove in Michael Mieczkowski to give the Clarkson baseball team a 3-2 Liberty League win over St. Lawrence University on Sunday.
Joe Stockman collected two hits and an RBI for the Golden Knights (1-3). Derrick Lewis pitched two innings of relief to get the win in a game that last four hours, 30 minutes.
Nicholas Butler drove both runs for the Saints (0-3).
n Zach Bates and Zach Miner both registered a pair of hits apiece, but the SUNY Canton baseball team lost both ends of a season-opening doubleheader at SUNY Oneonta, 5-2 and 15-1, on Sunday in Canton. James Ceparano and Patrick McGee each plated three runs in the second game for the Red Dragons (2-0).
n Victor Garcia logged an RBI single in the opening game, but the Jefferson Community College baseball dropped both games of season-opening twin bill, 11-1 and 7-0, to Finger Lakes CC on Sunday in Canandaigua.
n Clarkson’s Olivia Zoeller struck out 14 and no-hit St. Lawrence in game one en route to a 14-0 and 8-3 Liberty League season-opening softball sweep Sunday in Canton. Kayla Robert drove in five runs over two games for the Golden Knights (2-0). Skylar Hein slapped a two-run single for the Saints (0-2). Clarkson was swept by St. John Fisher, 2-1 and 6-2, in a nonconference doubleheader Monday.
n Sydney Uthe recorded 13 digs, nine kills and five aces as the SUNY Canton volleyball team (1-1) rallied to beat SUNY Delhi, 25-16, 21-25, 9-25, 25-17, 14-9, in the second of two matches with SUNY Delhi on Sunday in Canton. The Broncos (1-1) won the opener 25-20, 26-28, 25-9, 25-22 over the Kangaroos.
