POTSDAM — Ben Woelfinger made five saves to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team to a 3-0 win over Clarkson in a Liberty League game Wednesday night.
Michael McDougald scored twice for the Saints (6-5, 2-2) and Marvin Sibanda added a goal and assist against the Golden Knights (2-6-2, 0-3).
SUNY CANTON 2, SUNY MORRISVILLE 1
Ellis Sanchez scored off a pass from Austin Nunez in the 67th minute to lead the SUNY Canton men’s soccer team to a win over host Morrisville in an NAC game.
Morrisville (4-7-1, 1-3) took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Mohamed Sy in the 25th minute.
Jacob Deuel, also assisted by Nunez, tied the game for the Kangaroos (5-5-1, 2-2-1) in the 62nd minute.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY MORRISVILLE 3, SUNY CANTON 0
Meaghan Miller stopped one shot in 77 minutes and 7 seconds to lead Morrisville’s women’s soccer team to a win over SUNY Canton (2-6-1, 2-2) in an NAC game in Morrisville.
Tiffany Dicenzo scored two goals for Morrisville (6-4-1, 1-2-1) and Ashley Tette added another goal.
