CANTON — Ben Woelfinger made two saves to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over Union (8-3 overall, 1-3 conference) in a Liberty League game Wednesday.
Miles Levy scored the first goal for the Saints (4-5-1, 1-2-1) off a pass from Robert Reynolds in the 19th minute. Marvin Sibanda added a second goal on a free kick in the 65th minute.
Also on Wednesday, Herkimer County Community College swept Jefferson Community College in men’s and women’s soccer in Herkimer.
In the men’s game, the Generals beat the Cannoneers (6-5) for an 11-0 Mid-State Athletic Conference victory. Herkimer also earned a 10-0 Mid-State Athletic Conference win over JCC (1-9, 0-3).
