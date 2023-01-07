CANTON — Third-ranked Yale University scored the first four goals of the game and held on to defeat St. Lawrence women’s hockey team, 4-2, in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday afternoon at Appleton Arena.
The Bulldogs (14-1-1 overall, 8-1-1 league) scored three goals in the first period on shots from Charlotte Welch, Jordan Ray and Elle Hartje. Emma Seitz added a goal early in the third period.
Potsdam native Kennedy Wilson and Aly McLeod scored in the third period for the Saints (10-12, 4-5).
Darcie Lappan scored in the third period to send Clarkson (17-6-1, 6-4-0) past the Bears in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
Brown (5-11-1, 3-7-0) took an early lead with a goal from Maddie Morgan.
Clarkson answered six minutes later with a goal from Stephanie Markowski.
SUNY CANTON 0, SUNY OSWEGO 0 (OT)
Sirena Alvarez made 43 saves for the Kangaroos (11-1-2, 5-1-1) in a scoreless tie at Oswego in an NEWHL game.
Lexi Levy stopped 20 shots for the Lakers (9-5-1, 7-2-1).
SUNY Canton had been 0-11 in games against the Lakers before Saturday.
SUNY POTSDAM 4, BUFFALO STATE 1
Kaylee Merrill scored three goals to send the Bears (8-7, 3-5) past host Buffalo State in an NEWHL game.
Emily DellaNeve also scored for the Bears.
Alexa Groh scored for Buffalo State (4-10, 0-9).
WENTWORTH 4, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Wentworth (3-9-1) scored the game’s first three goals and held off SUNY Potsdam in the consolation game of the SUNY Plattsburgh Tournament.
Josh Faussett, Nikolas Sombrowski, Nolan Lowe and Jacob Shankar scored for Wentworth.
Ryan Mahlmeister, Michael McArthur and Drew Rose scored for the Bears (4-11-1).
VASSAR 58, ST. LAWRENCE 54
Shannon Rhone scored 13 points for the Saints (6-3, 2-2) in a Liberty League loss to Vassar in Canton.
Sierra McDermed led Vassar (6-6, 3-2) with 14 points.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 64, SUNY POTSDAM 50
Jakia Howard led the Bears (3-7, 2-4) with 23 points in a SUNYAC loss at Plattsburgh.
Mya Smith led the Cardinals (4-8, 1-5) with 17 points.
SUNY CANTON 67, MAINE-FARMINGTON 57
Hope Aniceto and Josie Culkin both scored 16 points to lead the Kangaroos (8-7, 4-2) to an NAC win over host Maine-Farmington.
Sophia Munoz added 11 points for SUNY Canton.
Jaycee Stevens led Maine-Farmington (1-10, 0-3) with 17 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 47, VASSAR 44
Trey Syroka scored 12 points and Trent Adamson added 11 as the Saints (7-4, 3-2) defeated Vassar in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Kevin McAuliffe led Vassar (7-5, 3-2) with nine points.
Matteo Simon scored 16 points for the Golden Knights (5-7, 2-3) in a Liberty League loss to Bard in Potsdam.
Tyler Bruns paced Bard (4-8, 1-4) with 19 points.
SUNY POTSDAM 86, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 82
Parker Kelly scored 16 points and Ahamadou Sillah and Brandon Segar Jr. both scored 14 points as SUNY Potsdam (4–8, 2-4) knocked off the Cardinals in a SUNYAC game in Plattsburgh.
Justin Blanchett led the Cardinals (4-9, 0-6) with 28 points.
MAINE-FARMINGTON 104, SUNY CANTON 83
Terrence Fields led the Kangaroos (4-12, 2-4) with 21 points in an NAC loss at Maine-Farmington.
DeMerrill Levy scored 16 points and Brennan Harmer added 15 for the Kangaroos.
Terion Moss led Maine-Farmington (7-4, 3-0) with 34 points.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.