POTSDAM — The Clarkson athletic department’s annual Summer Golf Outing, which had been rescheduled for Sept. 18, has been cancelled. The event was going to take place at the Crowne Plaza Resort and Golf Club in Lake Placid.
The school announced it will not hold the event this year, “In the interest of the health and safety of our staff and supporters.”
Clarkson also announced it will try to hold the event again in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.