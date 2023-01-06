LAKE PLACID — Massena native Mark Morris, a former head coach of both the Clarkson and St. Lawrence University men’s hockey teams, will retire from his current position coaching the Northwood Prep boys hockey team when the season ends.

Morris, who turns 65 in late March, graduated from Northwood Prep in 1977 before he started his NCAA Division I playing career at Colgate. He will be replaced by one of his former players at Northwood Prep, Steve Mallaro (Class of 2006).

