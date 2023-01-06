LAKE PLACID — Massena native Mark Morris, a former head coach of both the Clarkson and St. Lawrence University men’s hockey teams, will retire from his current position coaching the Northwood Prep boys hockey team when the season ends.
Morris, who turns 65 in late March, graduated from Northwood Prep in 1977 before he started his NCAA Division I playing career at Colgate. He will be replaced by one of his former players at Northwood Prep, Steve Mallaro (Class of 2006).
Morris took the Northwood Prep position prior to last season and it was his second stint at the school.
He also coached at Northwood Prep from 2004-06. During his first run, he coached the son of Ron Hextall, who is currently the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Hextall was impressed with Morris and brought him into the Los Angeles Kings organization in 2006 to coach the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate in Manchester, N.H.
Morris enjoyed a successful run with Manchester, coaching the team until the end of the 2013-14 season. He developed many of the players who wound up winning two Stanley Cup championships with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014 and was on the ice after game six in 2012 to hoist the Cup.
He left Manchester in the 2014-15 season to work as an assistant coach with the NHL’s Florida Panthers and then returned to the AHL the following season to coach the Charlotte Checkers.
Morris won more than 300 games as a professional coach, but he was equally successful at the college level.
Morris started his coaching career as an assistant coach at Union College in 1984-85, then joined Joe Marsh on St. Lawrence University’s staff as an assistant from 1985-88, helping lead the Saints to the 1988 national championship game.
After that run Clarkson came calling and hired Morris as head coach, a position he kept until early in the 2002-03 season.
Morris is the winningest coach in Clarkson history, where he won 306 games, losing 156 with 42 ties.
By his third year in Potsdam he coached Clarkson to its most recent Frozen Four appearance in 1991, finishing with a 29-9-2 record.
Starting with a 21-11-3 record in 1989-90, Morris led Clarkson on a run that saw the program win at least 20 games for 10 straight seasons.
The Golden Knights won three ECAC Tournament championships under Morris and went to the NCAA Tournament seven times, including five years in a row from 1995-99.
Morris returned to college coaching in 2016 to lead St. Lawrence University, where he posted a 31-69-11 record in three years.
His collegiate career ended controversially at both local schools.
In the fall of 2002 it was alleged that he hit a player in practice after he was checked by the player in what was supposed to be a light game of shinny hockey.
He was fired about a week later.
Morris went 17-13-7 in his first season at SLU but had issues with a handful of players. Some left the school and the school launched an investigation into Morris. He was eventually cleared with little fanfare from SLU.
After a 6-29-2 record in 2018-19, SLU fired Morris on the first day of the NCAA men’s hockey tournament.
Some of the top local players to play for Morris include Craig Conroy, Erik Cole, Kent Huskins and Willie Mitchell at Clarkson and Gavin Bayreuther at SLU.
