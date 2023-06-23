POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam Hall of Fame swimming coach Dave Allen died Wednesday at his home, the university announced Friday. Allen was 75.
Allen coached the Bears for six years and his final Potsdam team won the first of back-to-back SUNY Championships in 1976-77. He compiled a 44-26 coaching record with Potsdam, including 26-5 over his final three seasons. He coached seven Potsdam All-Americans.
Allen, who came to Potsdam before the 1971-72 season, was inducted into the Potsdam Hall of Fame in 1997.
Allen followed his Potsdam career by founding the University of North Carolina Wilmington swimming program and coaching there for 37 years, posting a 494-356 record, before retiring in 2014. He’s also in the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Swimming Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Wilmington Athletic Hall of Fame.
A native of Rochester, Allen started his coaching career at Alleghany College.
Seven different players scored for Israel in its second victory of the World Lacrosse Championships on Friday against Kirk Ventiquattro-led Philippines in San Diego.
Ventiquattro, the former longtime Carthage High School boys lacrosse coach, is leading the squad with a number of Carthage connections on the coaching staff, including his son, Tony Ventiquattro, the associate head coach, and coordinators Ben Gaebel and Rob Cross. Friday’s game was the Philippines’ first of the tournament.
John Dugenio won nine of 12 faceoffs for the Philippines. Goalie Dan Morris made 10 stops.
The Philippines nexts plays Puerto Rico at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday.
