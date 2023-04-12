CANTON — There was a lot to like and one big thing not to like for St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse coach Mike Mahoney after his team was edged by No. 5 Middlebury, 11-10, in a nonconference game Wednesday.
The sixth-ranked Saints (10-2 overall) won 15 of 24 faceoffs and received a strong effort from goalie Michael Marinello, who finished with 17 saves.
But SLU was hurt by 32 turnovers, nine more than Middlebury, and the Panthers enjoyed a 38-28 edge in ground balls.
“It was a tight game,” Mahoney said. “I thought we did a great job on faceoffs, but we struggled to clear the ball. That really cost us in the end with a couple of offsides. We were careless with the ball and I just told the guys we’ve got to be better. I thought that was the difference, where we just didn’t give ourselves a chance down the stretch for those tying opportunities.”
It was a game of runs starting in the second quarter.
Middlebury (10-1) led 5-3 when SLU tied the game with two quick goals from Mark Mahoney, Mike’s son, and another from Cam Crossdaile to take a 6-5 lead.
“The effort was good, we just didn’t execute down the stretch,” Mark Mahoney said. “Guys kept battling. We have a lot of guys who battle in that room and that’s what we expect. You want to be playing good teams down the stretch and seeing a team like that will only benefit us going forward.”
But Middlebury answered with three straight goals to end the first half up 8-6, then scored another goal in the third quarter to go up 9-6.
William Ryan, who scored six goals for the Panthers, picked up two goals in that run.
It was SLU’s turn next and the Saints scored three straight goals to tie the game 9-9 with 1 minute, 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
The goals came from Cody Sipher, Judge Murphy and Crossdaile.
Ryan put the Panthers ahead for good by scoring with one second left in the third period and then he scored again 1:28 into the fourth for an 11-9 advantage.
SLU’s final goal came almost three minutes later from Ben Hutchinson but neither team scored in the final 10:15.
Playing the No. 5 team in a nonconference team was a good test for the Saints, who play in arguably the toughest conference in the country — the Liberty League — which saw RIT and Union meet last year in the national championship game.
“We’ve got to benefit from (a tough schedule),” Mike Mahoney said. “We’re in the league the rest of the way so this can’t linger. We have to learn from it, make some corrections and hopefully be better this weekend and moving forward as we play a lot of really good teams.”
Marinello has replaced William Helm in goal. Helm graduated last year and is starting in a fifth year at NCAA Division I Duke this season.
“(Middlebury) is a team full of great players and we have great players,” Marinello said. “That’s what happened today. A couple bounces went there way and a couple didn’t go our way. That’s the way it goes. It’s a game of runs and you have to stay focused and trust in your offense that they will make plays and get back into it. We want tests like this.”
Said Mike Mahoney of Marinello, “His confidence has grown a ton, since the beginning of this year. The team is fully behind him and rallied around him. I thought this was probably his best effort of the year. We feel really good about what he brings to the table. If he plays like that, we’ve got to find ways to win the game.”
Wednesday’s game also featured a divided family with Middlebury senior Walker Stevens meeting SLU sophomore Nate Stevens. Nate Stevens had to be content to watch as he is dealing with an injury.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY ONEONTA 21, SUNY POTSDAM 7
Anita Reitano scored three goals and Mallory Marks added two for SUNY Potsdam (2-10, 0-7) in a SUNYAC loss to the Red Dragons in Oneonta.
Megan Foiles led SUNY Oneonta (5-7, 4-2) with eight goals and Lauren Mancini added four.
SOFTBALL
SUNY CANTON 9-17, WELLS 6-4
Angelina LoPiccolo went a combined 7-for-8, including a home run and five RBIs in game two, as the Kangaroos swept Wells (0-20) in a nonconference doubleheader.
Taryn Morrissey went 5-for-8 for the Kangaroos (2-11). Priscilla Soule homered in game two and Caitlyn Reed went 3-for-4 in game two and was the winning pitcher in both games.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 8-9, ST. LAWRENCE 3-4
Cora Ferguson picked up three hits, but SLU was swept by the Cardinals (13-3) in a nonconference doubleheader in Plattsburgh.
Meredith Rose went 2-for-3 in game one for the Saints (3-13) and Olivia Caporale went 4-for-4 in game two.
MONROE CC 4-2, JEFFERSON CC 0-6
Torie Moore tripled and drove in two runs as the Cannoneers won game two to get a Region 3 doubleheader split with the Tribunes on Tuesday in Rochester.
Rachael Shackleton also provided two RBIs and former Carthage product Jaydn Childers doubled twice in the second game for Jefferson Community College (7-8).
Allie Schwerthoffer hurled a one-hit shutout in the opener for Monroe CC (6-9).
GOLF
MARION, GLENNON LEAD ROOS
Anthony Marion and Gwendolyn Glennon both were individual winners for SUNY Canton at the Keuka Invitational in Penn Yan.
Marion shot 78 and Glennon shot 88.
SUNY Canton’s men finished second with 346 strokes behind Medaille, which shot 329.
The women’s team didn’t have enough golfers for a team score.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
SHENENDEHOWA 11, GENERAL BROWN 4
General Brown surrendered five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter before falling to Section 2’s Shenendehowa in a nonleague game at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica.
Sheamus Devine scored two goals to go with an assist, and Luke Secreti made 16 saves for the Lions (2-3 overall).
Carter Hunt and Julian St. Croix added a goal apiece for General Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.