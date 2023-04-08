CANTON — Judge Murphy scored five goals to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team to a 13-8 win over Skidmore College in a Liberty League game Saturday.
Ben Hutchinson added four goals for the Saints (10-1 overall, 2-1 conference) and Cody Sipher scored two.
Caleb Lawson and Charlie McFadden both scored two goals for Skidmore (7-4, 1-2).
SYRACUSE 16, PRINCETON 13
Freshman Joey Spallina totaled nine points, including scoring four goals, to propel the Orange to victory over the No. 14-ranked Tigers in a nonconference game in Princeton, N.J.
Finn Thomson and Cole Kirst each scored three goals for Syracuse (7-5) as 11 different Orange players recorded a least a point.
Syracuse, which led 12-9 at halftime, then built a 15-13 advantage through three quarters before shutting out Princeton in the fourth quarter.
Will Mark made 17 saves for the Orange, while Sam Olexo forced three turnovers and scored the game’s first goal.
Jack Fine recorded a career day on the faceoff circle for Syracuse, winning 20 of 32 draws while recording nine ground balls.
The Orange also converted on four of eight man-up chances, all in the second quarter.
Coulter Mackesy totaled three goals and three assists for Princeton (4-5) and goalie Michael Gianforcaro finished with 15 saves.
RENSSELAER 14, CLARKSON 11
The Engineers (6-6, 3-1) rallied from a 9-5 halftime deficit by outscoring Clarkson 7-0 in the third quarter to win a Liberty League game in Troy.
Anthony Mazzella led RPI with four goals.
Sebastian Geiger scored three goals and Thomas Fiebich scored two goals for the Golden Knights (9-2, 1-2).
BROCKPORT 10, SUNY POTSDAM 9 (2 OT)
Nate Askin scored the winning goal for Brockport (3-7, 1-2) in the second overtime of a SUNYAC game against the Bears in Potsdam.
Peyton Walsh led the Bears (6-5, 0-3) with six goals and Cobie Cree added three goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 15, SKIDMORE 9
Rachel Burke produced four goals for the Saints (5-5, 3-2) in a Liberty League win over Skidmore at Canton.
Bella Hillman and Charlotte Powell both scored three goals for SLU and Dana Fernandez added two.
Maeve McKinley, Gabriella Modesti, Camille Pontone and Julia Cafasso all scored two goals for Skidmore (6-5, 2-4).
UNION 11, CLARKSON 5
Four goals from Sydney McPartion sent Union (7-3, 3-2) past the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Madelynn Barnum scored three goals to lead Clarkson (7-6, 2-4).
SYRACUSE 19, CLEMSON 10
Olivia Adamson’s seven points powered the top-ranked Orange past the Tigers in an ACC game played at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Emma Ward totaled five goals and an assist and Meaghan Tyrrell added four goals for Syracuse (14-0, 7-0).
Gianna New posted two goals and two assists for Clemson (10-5, 2-5).
BASEBALL
HOBART 4-4, ST. LAWRENCE 3-5
John Donnellan doubled to score Huck Haun with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning of game two to give the Saints a split of a Liberty League doubleheader with Hobart in Canton.
Brett Federico picked up three hits in game one and two in game two for the Saints (6-8). Timothy Connor homered in game two for SLU.
Ty Gallagher homered in the opener for Hobart (3-14).
ROCHESTER 5-12, CLARKSON 2-1
Joseph Rende went a combined 5-for-7, including a home run in game one, as Rochester (14-8, 6-2) swept the Golden Knights in a Liberty League doubleheader in Rochester.
Caleb Doyle went 2-for-4 in game one for Clarkson (5-13, 4-3) and Kent Wilson went 2-for-3 in game two.
CAZENOVIA 13-7, SUNY CANTON 12-11
Dylan Allen finished with six hits overall as the Kangaroos (5-14, 2-1) split an NAC doubleheader with Cazenovia at Clarkson.
SUNY Canton scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of game two.
Nick Shoemaker provided three hits in game one and Frank Nieto, and Alphonse Fuca picked up three hits each in game two for the Kangaroos.
Brendan Mair, Jack Lees and Derek Holmes all lined three hits in game one for Cazenovia (5-18, 1-2).
JEFFERSON CC 9-9, SUNY BROOME 2-0
Ethan Garrand threw 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball with 13 strikeouts in game one as the Cannoneers got a Region 3 sweep of the Hornets in Binghamton.
Jefferson Community College (4-8) has won four straight after losing the first eight games of the season.
SOFTBALL
SUNY OSWEGO 3-3, SUNY POTSDAM 2-4
Anna Grottola drove in two runs with a double in the bottom of the seventh inning in game two of a SUNYAC doubleheader in Potsdam to give the Bears (3-13) a split with SUNY Oswego.
The Lakers (4-14-1) took the opening game led by two hits from Mattison Phinney and Fiona Higgins.
Grottola went 2-for-3 in game one for the Bears and 3-for-4 in game two.
CAZENOVIA 8-15, SUNY CANTON 0-2
Sarah Penny went a combined 7-for-7, including a home run in game two, as Cazenovia (9-11, 3-0) swept the Kangaroos in an NAC doubleheader in Canton.
Kiley Zicari drove in both runs for the Kangaroos (0-11, 0-3) in game two.
JEFFERSON CC 10-13, JAMESTOWN CC 2-0
Emily Birmingham tossed a no-hitter in the second game as the host Cannoneers earned a Region 3 doubleheader sweep.
JCC (6-7) has won four straight games.
TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS MEN WIN
The SLU men finished first in five individual events and won a four-team meet at the University of Vermont with 185 points. SLU’s women finished in third.
Matt Serrano (10,000 meters), Matt Abell (steeplechase), Erik Geier (110 hurdles), Timothy Boyce (800) and William Hauf (long jump) won for the SLU men.
Emma Palumbo led the women’s team with a win in the steeplechase.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY POLY 0
Joe Zimmerman finished with 15 kills to lead the Bears (16-14, 5-3) to a 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 sweep of SUNY Poly (8-13, 4-4) in an NECC match in Potsdam.
Cooper Colesante led the Bears with 23 assists.
MEN’S GOLF
KING LEADS SAINTS
Jimmy King shot a 1-over-par 72 to lead SLU on the opening day of the Dr. Tim Brown Invitational in Ballston Spa.
The Saints are 10th with 189 strokes and Clarkson is 16th with 324.
Casey Ditzel and Andrew Palmatier both shot 78 to lead Clarkson.
