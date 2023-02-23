OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Free Academy boys hockey team scored the final three goals of the game to defeat Thousand Islands, 5-2, in a Section 10 Division II semifinal Thursday.
OFA (17-4 overall), the No. 2 seed, will face No. 1 Salmon River in the championship game at 8 p.m. Monday at Potsdam University’s Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
Dylan Irvin and Tyler Sovie both scored two goals for the Blue Devils. Tegan Frederick also scored for OFA.
Morgan Fox and Brody Sherbino scored for the No. 3 Islanders (12-8).
SALMON RIVER 7, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Connor Dishaw and Dylan Johnson both scored two goals to lead the Shamrocks past No. 4 Norwood-Norfolk (10-8-2) in a Division II semifinal at Fort Covington.
Rylan Adams, Chase Lewis and Kade Cook added single goals for Salmon River (19-2). Rick Chatland made 10 saves for the shutout.
■ The Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team improved to 14-6 overall on the season after it defeated Herkimer County CC, 65-58, in an NJCAA Region 3 quarterfinal at JCC in Watertown.
The Generals finished the year at 12-11.
