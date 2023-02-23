OFA, Salmon River to vie for title

Sports roundup

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Free Academy boys hockey team scored the final three goals of the game to defeat Thousand Islands, 5-2, in a Section 10 Division II semifinal Thursday.

OFA (17-4 overall), the No. 2 seed, will face No. 1 Salmon River in the championship game at 8 p.m. Monday at Potsdam University’s Cheel Arena in Potsdam.

