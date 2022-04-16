CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s lacrosse team moved into sole possession of second place in the Liberty League after a 17-3 win over Rensselaer on Saturday.
Isabel Silvia led the Saints (12-1 overall, 6-1 conference) with four goals. Bella Hillman and Jaime Allan both scored three goals for SLU.
Alli McLaughlin led RPI (9-3, 5-2) with two goals.
CLARKSON 17, ROCHESTER 11
The Golden Knights (9-3, 4-3) outscored Rochester 11-4 in the second half to pick up a Liberty League win at Potsdam.
Grace Hagberg and Hailey Millington both scored four goals for Clarkson. Madelynn Barnum added three goals.
Grace Crochiere and Gracie Giannettino both scored three goals for Rochester (5-6, 2-5).
BROCKPORT 17, SUNY POTSDAM 4
Logan Hibbard tallied four goals to lead the Golden Eagles (6-5, 3-2) past SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Brockport.
Macy Reid led the Bears (6-6, 1-4) with three goals.
MEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 19, VASSAR 7
Chris Jordan and Jack Hennessey both scored four goals as the Saints (10-2, 3-1) defeated Vassar in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Josh Huiatt and Ben Murtagh added two goals each for SLU.
Vassar fell to 6-6 and 1-4.
RIT 16, CLARKSON 6
Matt Reilly scored three goals for Clarkson (10-3, 1-3) in a Liberty League loss to the Tigers in Rochester.
Marley Angus led the Tigers (12-1, 4-1) with four goals.
SUNY POTSDAM 12, SUNY NEW PALTZ 8
Peyton Walsh picked up three goals for the Bears (4-6, 1-3) in a SUNYAC win over SUNY New Paltz at Potsdam.
Cobie Cree, Henry Reber and Alex Burley all added two goals for SUNY Potsdam.
Elias Elcock, Anthony Senecal and Aidan Gregory scored three goals for SUNY New Paltz (2-9, 0-4).
SUNY CANTON 14, THOMAS 6
Hunter Olsen led the Kangaroos (6-6, 4-2) with six goals in an North Atlantic Conference win over Thomas in Waterville, Maine.
Zack LaFave added four goals for SUNY Canton.
Daniel MacWhinnie scored twice for Thomas (2-8, 2-4).
BASEBALL
SUNY POLY 9, SUNY CANTON 5
Jake Montrose went 4-for-5 to lead SUNY Poly (3-19, 1-7) past the Kangaroos in an NAC game in Canton.
Dyllon Bougor, Noah Reyes and Frank Nieto all supplied two hits for the Kangaroos (8-20, 6-2).
ROCHESTER 17, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Jackson Reed went 5-for-5 and Joseph Rende was 4-for-5 for the Yellowjackets (24-4, 11-0) in a Liberty League win over the Saints in Rochester.
Brett Federico went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs for the Saints (13-11, 4-8).
SOFTBALL
SKIDMORE 6-4, ST. LAWRENCE 1-3
Skidmore (19-9, 3-3) struck out 18 in a Liberty League doubleheader sweep of the Saints in Canton.
Hannah Davis struck out nine for Skidmore in game one and Lindsey Raimondi struck out eight in game two.
Katie Anderson went 4-for-4 for Skidmore in the opener and Melissa Mathias and Kate Wilkie added three hits in the nightcap.
Tori Rotundo picked up three hits for the Saints (13-9, 3-4) in game one.
MEN’S TENNIS
VASSAR 7, ST. LAWRENCE 2
John Hill-Edgar was part of both points scored by the Saints (7-8, 3-4) in a Liberty League loss to Vassar at Canton.
Hill-Edgar was part of a winning doubles team with Nico Haet and then won his singles match.
MEN’S GOLF
MCLENNAN SECOND FOR SLU
Bryan McLennan shot 2-under-par to tie for second place and lead the Saints at the University of Rochester’s Fred Kravetz Invitational at the par-72 Irondequoit Country Club.
After dropping 33 strokes off the team score in round two, the Saints shot a combined 635 (334-301) on the weekend and tied for sixth place with Middlebury, Vt.
The University of Rochester took first, while the Yellowjackets’ Nishant Datta claimed the individual title with a 148.
HIGH SCHooLs BOYS LACROSSE
WESTHILL 13, SOUTH JEFFERSON 3
Kyle Rosenberger scored four goals and assisted on another as the Warriors defeated the Spartans in a nonleague game at Westhill.
Luke Gilmartin totaled three goals and an assist for Westhill (4-1), Kyle MacCaull contributed two goals and two assists and Emmett Starowicz scored a pair of goals.
Goalie Connor Leone finished with seven saves for South Jefferson (2-5).
