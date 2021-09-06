CANTON — Duun Cocozza O’Hara recorded a goal and two assists as the St. Lawrence University women’s soccer team downed New England College, 4-0, in the second game of the North Country Classic on Sunday afternoon.
Maille McMahon, Isabel Silvia, Natalie Schock and Tyler Potter each added goals for the Saints (3-0).
Emily Sashko stopped 13 shots for the Pilgrims (0-3).
STEVENS 2, CLARKSON 0
Catalina Abusada and Olivia Castro each netted first-half goals as the Ducks (1-1) blanked the Golden Knights in a North Country Classic game Sunday in Potsdam.
Molly DiCaprio collected five saves for Clarkson (2-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 1, SUNY GENESEO 0
Robert Reynolds scored with less than 10 minutes left in regulation to give the Saints the victory over the Blue Knights in the North Country Classic on Sunday in Canton.
Ben Woelfinger recorded nine saves for St. Lawrence (2-0), while Will Price racked up five saves for SUNY Geneseo (0-2-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 1, ALFRED 1 (OT)
Donny Ophals tied the game with less than eight minutes to go as the Bears forged a nonconference, season-opening tie with the Saxons in Potsdam.
Conor Callan provided nine saves for SUNY Potsdam (0-0-1) and Daniel Koening generated 10 saves for Alfred (0-1-2).
BUFFALO STATE 1, CLARKSON 0
Zak Shaibi tallied the only goal as the Bengals (1-1) topped the Golden Knights (0-2-1) in the North Country Classic at Potsdam.
MEN’S GOLF
SLU SECOND AT HOME TOURNEY
St. Lawrence’s William Wilson fired a two-day total of even-par 144 to finish third in the individual tournament at the St. Lawrence University Invitational on Sunday at the Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course in Canton.
SLU finished second in the team event behind New York University, which was led by individual champion Jorge Montero.
Clarkson placed third in the team standings thanks to a fourth-place showing by Zach Pilarchik, who shot a two-day 147.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SAINTS 6TH AT HOME EVENT
Mary Grace McCann tied for 17th place and shot a combined 164 as St. Lawrence finished sixth in the St. Lawrence University Invitational on Sunday at the Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course at Canton.
NYU’s Madison Phung claimed the individual title as the Violets won the team event.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
HEUVELTON 3, HARRISVILLE 0
Kathryn Cunningham, Dakota Mouthorp and Isebella Doyle each scored as the Bulldogs blanked the Pirates in NAC West play at Harrisville.
Leanne Dietschweiler corralled three shots for Heuvelton (2-1), while Maegan Kackison was credited with 27 saves for Harrisville (0-1).
