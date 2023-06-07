LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association postponed its boys lacrosse semifinals to Friday due to the Air Quality Index forecast provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The association also canceled all outdoor practice sessions for Thursday at state championship sites and events, including baseball, softball, track and field, girls lacrosse, and boys team tennis championships.
The boys lacrosse east semifinals will still be played at the University at Albany while the west semifinals will be moved to Tompkins-Cortland Community College in Dryden, Tompkins County, and to Homer High School, Cortland County. The finals are slated for Sunday at Hofstra University, Hempstead, Long Island. No area teams were impacted but Section 3 Baldwinsville, Marcellus, Jamesville-DeWitt, and West Genesee all had games postponed.
The Class C girls lacrosse semifinal between Indian River and Section 11’s Bayport-Blue Point remains on track to be played as originally scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday at SUNY Cortland.
Much of the state remained under air quality alerts Wednesday due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.
“Unfortunately, the air quality does not appear to be improving in the next 24 hours to a level that will provide a safe environment for student-athletes to participate at the highest level,” NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas said Wednesday.
Pre-purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates and times, and spectators who have already purchased tickets but are no longer able to attend may contact service@gofan.co.
The New York State High School Clay Target League state championships are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Bridgeport Rod & Gun Club in Madison County.
The event contains 12 Frontier League teams and 10 from the Northern Athletic Conference schools and 1,505 athletes from 123 high school teams overall.
Area teams include: Alexandria, Beaver River, Belleville Henderson, Carthage, Copenhagen, Malone, Gouverneur, Hammond, Harrisville, Heuvelton, Indian River, Lisbon, Lowville, Lyme, Morristown, Norwood-Norfolk, Ogdensburg Free Academy, Potsdam, Sackets Harbor, Sandy Creek, South Jefferson, and South Lewis.
The NYSHSCTL Skeet Shooting State Tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday at Dewitt Fish & Game in Jamesville, Onondaga County. That tourney will contain 36 athletes from five teams but no local competitors.
Canton’s Eliza Creurer led the Section 10 contingent of golfers at the girls state championship last weekend at the Edison Club in Rexford.
Creurer shot a two-day total of 183 to finish tied for 49th.
Clifton-Fine’s Grace Southwick shot 205 to finish tied for 82nd. Massena’s Meg Firnstein shot 210 and finished 87th. Clifton-Fine’s Madelynn Southwich shot 215 and finished 90th and Gouverneur’s Caitlyn Storie shot 281 and finished 94th.
The state champion was Kennedy Swedick from Section 2’s Albany Academy for Girls. She shot a two-day total of 5-under-par 139.
Heller TIED FOR 11th place
Jefferson Community College sophomore and former General Brown standout Nate Heller shot a 5-over 77 in the second round of the NJCAA Division III golf championships Tuesday at Chautauqua Golf Club.
Heller is tied for 11th with a two-day total of 151. He was tied for fifth after the opening day after carding a 2-over 74. JCC freshman Dan O’Connell is 45th with a two-day total of 167.
Alex Martin of Sandhills (N.C.) and Nick Johnson of Georgia Military Institute are tied for the individual lead with a two-day total of 141. Sandhills leads the team competition with an even-par total of 576, which is 18 shots ahead of second-place Georgia Military Institute.
The final two rounds of the tournament are Thursday and Friday.
