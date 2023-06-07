General Brown battles, but falls

LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association postponed its boys lacrosse semifinals to Friday due to the Air Quality Index forecast provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The association also canceled all outdoor practice sessions for Thursday at state championship sites and events, including baseball, softball, track and field, girls lacrosse, and boys team tennis championships.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.