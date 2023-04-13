COBLESKILL — Anna Grottola provided two hits in each game as the SUNY Potsdam softball team split a nonconference doubleheader with SUNY Cobleskill on Thursday.
SUNY Cobleskill (4-17 overall) won the opener 10-6 ,and SUNY Potsdam (4-16) took the second game 10-4.
Chesnie York went 3-for-3 in game two for the Bears, who scored six runs in the top of the first inning.
ENDICOTT 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Joe Zimmerman led the Bears (17-15) with 13 kills in a 25-21, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15 loss to Endicott in an NECC semifinal at Beverly, Mass.
Cooper Colesante added 31 assists for SUNY Potsdam.
Adam Szlamczynski finished tied for sixth overall with a 5-over-par 76 to lead SUNY Canton at the Delhi Spring Invitational.
SUNY Delhi won the team title with 290 strokes and SUNY Canton was second at 340.
JEFFERSON CC 4-23, SUNY BROOME 1-1
The Cannoneers (7-9, 4-6) swept the Hornets (0-14, 0-8) in a Mid-State Athletic Conference doubleheader at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
