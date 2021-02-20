BALTIMORE — The No. 3-ranked Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team took the early lead and never looked back in defeating No. 4 Loyola Maryland, 18-6, on Saturday in a nonconference game and season opener for both teams at Ridley Athletic Complex.
Four different players recorded three or more goals for the Orange (1-0). Graduate student Emily Hawryschuk scored four goals and finished with a team-best five points. She boosted her career point total to 247, which move her into sixth place on Syracuse’s all-time points list.
“You never know how it’s going to go when you’ve only practiced against yourselves and the fall season and preseason were both shortened,” Syracuse coach Gary Gait said. “I thought we looked sharp with each other and I’m happy with our effort today.”
Senior Sam Swart tied her career high with four goals for the Orange, while juniors Megan Carney and Meghan Tyrrell each posted a hat trick.
Sierra Cockerille opened the scoring one minute and nine seconds into the game for Syracuse, which never trailed.
Sam Fiedler scored three goals to pace the Greyhounds (0-1), who trailed 8-3 at halftime.
Syracuse will host No. 6-ranked Stony Brook in its home opener at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Alexia Clemons logged 14 assists and 11 kills as the Beavers swept the Falcons, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16, at Beaver Falls.
Haleigh Campeau (23 kills) and Chelsea Greenwood (16 kills) were strong at the net, while Tina Boliver collected 27 assists for Beaver River (3-0). Peyton Smith dispensed 17 digs for the Beavers.
Sophia Sabitini generated 18 assists and 11 digs, while Lauren McGuire posted 13 kills and five blocks for South Lewis (1-2). Madelyn Hoffman recorded 18 digs and seven kills for the Falcons.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
PULASKI 57, SANDY CREEK 46
Trevor Cole scored a game-high 20 points as the Blue Devils beat the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Josh Carguello chipped in eight points for Pulaski (2-1).
Taylib Kimball netted 15 points and Mason Ennist totaled 12 points for Sandy Creek (0-2).
