OGDENSBURG — Ava Murphy scored two goals in the second half to lead the Lisbon girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Hammond in the opening game of the Ogdensburg Free Academy Tournament on Tuesday.
The Golden Knights will play Heuvelton for the championship at 6:15 p.m. tonight while Hammond faces OFA in the consolation game at 4 p.m.
Mia Tulley scored in the first half for Hammond.
HEUVELTON 2, OGDENSBURG FREE ACADEMY 0
Carley Simmons made six saves to lead the Bulldogs past the Blue Devils 2-0 in the other semifinal.
Rylin McCallister and Brielle McGraw scored goals for Heuvelton.
The Jefferson Community College women’s soccer team stepped into the national rankings after winning their season opener Sunday.
The Cannoneers (1-0) defeated SUNY Broome 2-1 in their debut on their new home turf and took the No. 10 spot in the NJCAA Division III rankings released Tuesday.
JCC’s victory knocked Broome out of the rankings. Broome was ranked eighth in the preseason ratings.
Malena Stevenson, from Chaumont, supplied a goal and an assist and Watertown’s Jennah Netto added a goal for JCC in the victory. Keely Cooney, also of Watertown, made four saves in goal.
