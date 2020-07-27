North Country Hall class announcement tonight

Sports roundup

LOCAL SPORTS

WATERTOWN — The North Country Sports Hall of Fame will announce its fourth annual induction class on Facebook Live tonight at 8.

Last year’s class included former college basketball official Jim Burr, collegiate wrestling champion Mitch Clark, former major-league pitcher Jim Deshaies, racing Hall of Famer Bob McCreadie and lacrosse standout Ryan Powell.

