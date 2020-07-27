LOCAL SPORTS
WATERTOWN — The North Country Sports Hall of Fame will announce its fourth annual induction class on Facebook Live tonight at 8.
Last year’s class included former college basketball official Jim Burr, collegiate wrestling champion Mitch Clark, former major-league pitcher Jim Deshaies, racing Hall of Famer Bob McCreadie and lacrosse standout Ryan Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.