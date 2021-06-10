LOCAL TRACK AND FIELD
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Malone’s Emily Pomainville broke her own NCAA Division III record set less than two weeks prior when she won the women’s developmental 1,500 meters race at the Music City Track Carnival on Sunday.
Pomainville, a recent graduate of SUNY Geneseo, took first in the second heat in a time of 4 minutes, 13.45 seconds, besting her time of 4:13.69, which she ran during the 1,500 preliminaries in the NCAA Division III meet May 27 in Greensboro, N.C. Pomainville now owns the top two times in Division III history in the event.
Pomainville, a 2017 Franklin Academy graduate who holds Geneseo’s records in the 1,500 and 800, finished ahead of Edinboro’s Stephanie Parsons, who placed second in 4:14.22.
n South Lewis’ Hannah Ielfield, who is bound for Division I University of Mississippi next fall, finished 13th in the High School Girls Mile at the Music City Track Carnival on Sunday. Ielfield, seeded 13th in the race out of 14 runners, recorded a time of 5:01.61. Samantha McDonnell of Newberry Park, Calif., was first in 4:43.11.
