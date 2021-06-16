DES MOINES, Iowa — Madrid native Matt Curley has a new job just a few days after stepping down from his position as men’s hockey coach at NCAA Division I Alaska-Anchorage.
The USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers announced the hiring of Curley as head coach Wednesday afternoon.
Curley, a former Clarkson defenseman and assistant captain of the 2007 ECAC Hockey championship team, left Alaska-Anchorage, which is in the process of dropping its program, on Monday.
The USHL is the premier junior hockey league in the country and sends several players to NCAA Division I schools each season.
Last season the Clarkson men’s hockey team had 14 former USHL players on its roster and St. Lawrence University featured four.
Former Clarkson standout, and Stanley Cup champion Erik Cole played for the Buccaneers the year before he arrived at Clarkson in 1996-97.
Des Moines finished 26-21 last season and did not make the playoffs.
Curley coached Alaska-Anchorage for two years and produced a 7-53-10 overall record.
Former St. Lawrence Central goalie Derek LaLonde, who is an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning, coached the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL in the 2013-14 season.
