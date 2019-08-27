CANTON — Edward Malinoski, Jr., a 2019 SUNY Canton graduate, has been added to the men’s soccer staff as an assistant coach, head coach Tim Penrod announced.
Malinoski, also an Indian River high school graduate, appeared in 72 matches, scoring 29 goals and assisting on 10 others over four years with the team. He was named to several all-athletic and academic teams during his career. He also played four years for SUNY Canton’s baseball team.
“Junior had a fantastic four years as a student-athlete, and we look forward to having him bring that experience to the sideline to help us make a return run to the conference finals this fall,” Penrod said in a statement.
Malinoski’s responsibilities will include day-to-day operations, practice planning, and specifically working with the team’s attacking players. He will also take on significant responsibilities regarding the team’s in-season recruiting schedule.
