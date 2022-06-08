SYRACUSE — Through her initial two months as Syracuse University women’s head basketball coach, Felisha Legette-Jack has overhauled the roster, hired her staff, hit the recruiting trail and took on a role with USA Basketball, all before being able to move into her new area home.
Legette-Jack described the whirlwind start to her SU tenure as busy-but-exciting as the alumna works relentlessly to rebuild the image of her beloved program.
Legette-Jack, who starred for SU from 1984-89 and became the first player in team history to have her jersey retired last November, officially took over on March 26 and quickly got to work rejuvenating the Orange.
“I want the community to really get behind this team and go through the lumps and the bumps with us and understand that it’s not going to be an easy ride to the championship game, but our goal is to get there,” Legette-Jack said during a sit-down interview.
“What we’re going to need is Orange village to back us and support us, you can criticize us all you want, but don’t quit on this team because we’re going to do everything in our power to build the character back up here and show you that it’s OK to love this team because we’re going to love you back.”
Legette-Jack has rounded out her surrounding staff with assistant coaches Kristen Sharkey and Khyreed Carter both opting to join her in the move from Buffalo to SU.
New Director of Basketball Operations, Amber Moore, and video coordinator Blair Estarfaa also made the jump from UB to SU.
“I just believe in the people I work with are the people that helped me to get here, and those are the people I want to have join me, and I’m so excited about what we’re going to do here,” Legette-Jack said.
Legette-Jack also recently hired former SU teammate Sue Ludwig as an assistant coach.
The duo is reuniting for the Orange after Ludwig spent 31 seasons as head coach for Section 3 power Westhill High School, posting a career record of 585-116 as the winningest female head coach in state history. Ludwig led the Warriors to 11 sectional titles and the 1996 state championship.
“Being a head coach for 31 years and the winningest coach in the state of New York, I can look at her and she already knows what I’m thinking, on top of the fact that we’ve been friends for 38 years,” Legette-Jack said. “She knows when it’s starting to get heated, when we need to move faster, now you have two egos running side by side and to have that kind of opportunity is very rare.”
The Orange has also added nine new players while potentially key rotational players Christianna Carr, Chrislyn Carr, and Priscilla Williams have opted to transfer out of the program.
Syracuse has signed guard Dyaisha Fair from Buffalo, who finished with the NCAA’s fourth-best scoring average last year, along with six others from the transfer portal. That group consists of guards Georgia Woolley (UB), and Cheyenne McEvans (UB), along with forwards Olivia Owens (Kentucky), Kyra Wood (Temple), Saniaa Wilson (UB), and Asia Strong (Wichita State).
Legette-Jack has also added two incoming freshmen — guards Lexi McNabb and Kennedi Perkins.
“We want to look for these kids that really can play the game very well but also stand for the other two pillars of our team, character and academics, our ‘C.A.B,’” Legette-Jack said. “I think we went out there and did a slam-dunk job with the nine young people that we brought here.”
The influx of talent will surround returning All-ACC Honorable Mention guard, Teisha Hyman, as SU aims to bounce back from an 11-18 overall record last year in its lone season under acting head coach Vonn Read.
Syracuse appears better equipped in the post than it did operating a five-out system with just one forward on the roster last year. Legette-Jack said that she will begin molding the on-court style around the personnel once summer workouts begin on July 6.
“The players show me what kind of style we’re going to play,” Legette-Jack said.
“I don’t know what this team is going to present until they present it. On July 6, we’ll put the ball on the court together with this team for the first time and they’ll start to show me who they’re going to become.”
Legette-Jack has also spent much of her time on the road recruiting since taking over and recently served on a committee to help select the women’s 18-and-under team for USA Basketball.
