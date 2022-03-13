Jamie Luckie has called many memorable games in his college basketball officiating career, including those in three straight trips to the Final 4 of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Another highlight experience came on March 5 as he was on the crew that called Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. A group of senior referees in the Atlantic Coast Conference officiated the game. The game was also memorable for the University of North Carolina, which posted an impressive 94-81 upset victory against its intense rival.
The Tar Heels played the spoilers in an electric atmosphere with almost 100 former Duke players and celebrities from all over the country.
Luckie and his wife, Candace, relocated from Ogdensburg to Charlotte, N.C., many years ago and raised their children Kyle, Sean and Morgan in the heart of “Tobacco Row”.
Luckie called the atmosphere “amazing” and said “it was obviously a great honor” to call the game.
He also thought that it was a fitting honor for Coach K and the impact he has had in 42 years at the helm of the Duke program, which has produced 1,196 wins and five national championships. Krzyzewski will retire at the end of the season.
“Coach K’s record speaks for itself. He has done so much for his university and for college basketball,” Luckie said. “In my opinion, he stands second to John Wooden at UCLA and that is saying a lot.”
Luckie also wanted to express his appreciation for what Coach K has done for the officials that have worked his games over the years.
“Working Coach K’s games has made us referees better,” he said. “He demands excellence and has set a standard for our staff. I know that working his games for 20 years has made me better. We have always had a good professional relationship.”
Luckie also experienced the last hurrahs of the Cameron Crazies for Coach K in a very busy week on his officiating schedule. The day before, he worked a quarterfinal game of the Big South Conference Tournament, which was being held in Charlotte and the day after, on Sunday, he called the Big South Championship.
“My legs were a little sore and I used the ice packs quite a bit but everything came out very well,” said Luckie who is part of a staff of 15 officials who began calling the ACC Tournament at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
