Former Ogdensburg Free Academy athlete Jake VanHouse won the first Empire 8 Conference Golf Player of the Week honor of the season this week.
VanHouse, a freshman at Elmire College, finished 18th out of 79 participants during his first collegiate tournament at the Pitt-Bradford Invitational last weekend. VanHouse’s 9-over-79 Saturday finish at the Pennhills Club marked the best single-round score by an Empire 8 freshman in his first appearance in six years.
VanHouse, who won the Section 10 title last spring, was the first Elmira freshman golfer to win Player of the Week honors since Brandon Payne in 2014.
