Women’s hockey has become one of the north country’s most successful sports in the last 20 years and now it has led to a record number of Olympians with local ties.
Clarkson’s women’s team has won three national titles in the last nine years, been to five Frozen Fours and produced three Patty Kazmaier winners.
St. Lawrence University’s team, which has been around longer, has played in an NCAA championship game and been to five Frozen Fours since 2000.
When the women’s Olympic hockey competition starts this week in Beijing, China, there will be 10 players who are either current players or alumni of Clarkson and SLU. Also in the mix is former Wisconsin standout Abby Roque, who was born in Potsdam.
When Clarkson rose to national power status, two of the key players responsible were forward Jamie Lee Rattray, who won the school’s first Patty Kazmaier Award in 2014, and defenseman Erin Ambrose, who was an All-American.
That duo, who were key players on Clarkson’s 2014 national championship team, had to overcome some adversity to reach this Olympic games with Canada’s team.
Both players were left off of Canada’s 2018 Olympic team but worked their way back into the program and will take part this time.
“It’s been a long one,” Ambrose said of the last four years. “I think I had to do a lot of reflecting on things, making sure I was understanding the advice I was getting from Hockey Canada, the direction they wanted to go. At times I was reluctant to take that feedback. I think it was a huge wake-up for me. I made a lot of changes.”
Said Rattray, “It was a tough thing not to be centralized back in 2018. For me, it was the best thing for me. I learned not to put as much pressure on myself and love the game a bit more, going through adversity. I gave myself one year to get back on the (national) team. Fortunately enough I was able to get back on the team and make it this far.
“A good way to put it is, everyone is good on the national team. Everyone was top line, top power play, on their other teams. You have to figure out where you fit and which role you need to play. Something I’ve taken ownership of is being more versatile and being good all over the rink and being consistent.”
Earlier this month, when Canada announced its roster for the Olympics, the two former Clarkson stars realized they had finally achieved their longtime dream.
“It’s really starting to sink in now that we are getting super close,” Rattray said. “It’s hard to believe we are getting so close. It’s been a long time trying to get to this point.”
Said Ambrose, “I don’t know if there are words. There have been moments where I realize that it’s happened and other moments where it hasn’t quite hit me yet. Once we get on the plane to China, it’s going to be sinking in.”
Ambrose and Rattray will be on the same team with a former Clarkson teammate, Renata Fast, who also played in the 2018 Olympics. The other Clarkson player on the Canadian squad is defenseman Ella Shelton, who played for the Golden Knights after the other three graduated.
“It means a lot,” Ambrose said. “I am looking at how far Renata and I have come as freshman roommates. I sent (Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers) a text of the two of us. The success he’s had is so well-deserved. I couldn’t be happier for Ratty (Rattray). She’s been through a lot and there’s nobody more dedicated to the game than her. With Ella, none of us got a chance to play with her (at Clarkson), but we all know the impact she had on that program. I have developed such a good friendship with Ella. It’s really special.”
All of Clarkson’s Canadian Olympians also play in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association where they have been on the same teams as other Clarkson alumni, such as Loren Gabel, Shea Tiley and Kassidy Sauve, among others.
That’s given Rattray a unique perspective on the program.
“I got to know (Shelton) a bit after she graduated and joined the (PWHPA),” Rattray said. “It feels like we played together at Clarkson, same with Shea Tiley as well. (Shelton) is tough, very good in the corners. You don’t want to battle against her. I’m pretty proud to say she’s also a Clarkson player.”
China did not announce its Olympic roster until Friday so it was not possible to contact the St. Lawrence players who will be competing for the team.
