Paul Smith’s, USA Nordic to reveal partnership

PAUL SMITHS — Paul Smith’s College and USA Nordic will announce a partnership initiative at 11 a.m. Friday at Paul Smith’s College.
The announcement will involve U.S. Olympic silver and bronze medalist Bill Demong, the CEO of USA Nordic, the governing body for the U.S. ski jumping and Nordic combined teams.
Others attending are Paul Smith’s president Cathy Dove and the college’s Nordic sports coach, Matt Dougherty.
