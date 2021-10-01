Pinkerton scores first collegiate goal in Roos tie

CANTON — Ogdensburg native Kelsey Pinkerton scored her first collegiate goal and Skylar Williams made 12 saves as the SUNY Canton women’s soccer team earned a 1-1 double overtime draw versus visiting SUNY Environmental Science & Forestry in a non-league game on Sept. 21.
The Roos got on the board just 46 seconds into the game on Pinkerton’s first career goal. Hailey Bentley found Paige Gotch up the left side and she delivered a one-touch pass to Pinkerton sprinting up the center of the field. Pinkerton caught Mighty Oaks keeper Helena O’Shea off her line and chipped a shot off the left post and in.
