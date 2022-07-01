INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Andrew Fitch led all of NCAA Division III in blocks per game during the 2021-22 season and he recently received a plaque from the NCAA office for the accolade.
Fitch finished the season averaging 4.36 blocks per game and led the country with 109 total blocks. The next nearest players to Fitch’s numbers were Dylan Daniels of Penn State Harrisburg averaging 3.96 blocks per game, while Christopher Newport’s Trey Barber ranked second with 106 total blocks.
Additionally, the Roos led all of NCAA Division III in defensive rebounds per game pulling down 34.04 defensive boards per outing ranking ahead of second place Nichols (33.72).
The NCAA office awards plaques to its individual and team statistical champions in specific categories for each sport.
