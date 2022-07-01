CANTON — St. Lawrence University senior lacrosse players, William Helm, Mark Mahoney, Chris Jordan, Ben Murtagh, and Guthrie Little earned USILA-Dynamic Scholar All-America honors.
In addition to the five members of the Saints’ squad, the Scarlet and Brown also earned Team All-Academic honors for the 2021-22 academic year.
“This is a testament to the hard work that our seniors put in off the field as well as on it,” said head coach Mike Mahoney. “I am particularly pleased that our entire group qualified for the team award based on their academic success this year.”
Helm, an Economics-Mathematics major, was named Liberty League Co-Defensive Player of the Year and played 930 minutes. He finished the season with a 9.10 goals against average and a .579 save percentage on the season and has made 194 saves for a 14-4 record. Helm has also picked up 32 ground balls and caused six turnovers. He helped the Saints reach a penalty kill percentage of .896 which ranks first nationally.
Mahoney, an Economics and Business in the Liberal Arts major, ranked fourth on the Saints’ squad, scoring 28 goals and adding 26 assists for 54 points on the season. He scored four man-up goals and also picked up 29 ground balls and caused four turnovers.
Jordan, finished the season ranked seventh in the Saints’ record book with 89 points on the season, and topped the league in points per game. He has recorded 40 goals and 49 assists, scored three man-up goals, picked up 21 ground balls and caused three turnovers. Jordan majored in Economics.
Murtagh, an Economics and Business in the Liberal Arts major, closed his senior campaign with 28 goals and 13 assists for 41 points for the Scarlet and Brown. He tallied seven ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Little, a Environmental Studies and English major, ranked second on the Saints’ squad with 55 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers on the season. He has also scored one goal and added three assists.Helm and Jordan both earned USILA All-America accolades, while Helm, Jordan, Mahoney and Murtagh earned All-Liberty League Honorable Mention honors and all five Saints earned Liberty League All-Academic accolades.
