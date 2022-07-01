CANTON – The SUNY Canton men’s soccer program and Head Coach Tim Penrod have announced their upcoming schedule for the 2022 season.
The Roos will compete in 17 matches with eight home games and nine matches coming vs. each of the other North Atlantic Conference (NAC) institutions. SUNY Canton opens the regular season at home against rival SUNY Potsdam on September 1st.
The team then hits the road for three straight games with a weekend trip to Bard on Sept 3 and Wells on Sept. 9sandwiched around a midweek battle with perennial power St. Lawrence Sept. 7. Following the non-conference game with the Express, the Roos return home for a non-league tilt with Clarkson on Sept. 13.
SUNY Canton opens its conference slate on Sept. 17 when it welcomes SUNY Cobleskill to its turf field. The Roos then play three straight road games at Russell Sage Sept. 20 and NAC contests at NVU-Lyndon on Sept. 24 and Maine Farmington Sept. 25.
The following weekend the team squares off with NVU-Johnson at home on Oct. 1 to open the October portion of its schedule. Canton will take a brief break from conference play traveling to Alfred State on Oct. 5.
The Roos return to NAC play welcoming a pair of Maine schools for back-to-back games against Maine Presque Isle and Husson University on Oct. 8 and 9, respectively. The following week the team will play a pair of divisional opponents in SUNY Poly on Oct. 12and Cazenovia on Oct. 15.
The team will wrap up its non-conference slate with a home game against Plattsburgh State on Oct. 18 before concluding the regular season at home in what will likely prove to be a pivotal game against SUNY Delhi on Oct. 22.
The Roos will look to qualify for their fourth consecutive NAC Tournament and their second championship match since joining the conference in the fall of 2018. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at the NAC West top seed on Oct. 29 and 30. The winners of each semifinal in the NAC West and NAC East will meet for the NAC Championship on Nov. 5 at the highest remaining seed.
