WATERVILLE, ME — Recently graduated senior Maddy Weir is one of seven nominees for the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Woman of the Year award, as announced by the conference on Thursday.
A NAC All-Conference selection in women’s lacrosse in both 2021 and 2022, Maddy Weir, helped guide SUNY Canton to NAC titles in both 2019 and 2022. She twice earned NAC Defensive Player of the Week honors and was named SUNY Canton’s team MVP in 2022.
Weir was a team captain for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and was the squad’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representative from 2020 through 2022. She participated in the team’s autism awareness game in Spring 2022 and was the lead presenter in a youth lacrosse clinic held this past spring.
A four-year member of the SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team, Weir was named the Tressa Golden SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team MVP this past season.
The NAC Woman of the Year will be announced June 30 and will be honored on her campus during the upcoming academic year. She will also be the NAC nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.