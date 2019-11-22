PRINCETON, N.J. — Clarkson freshman Brooke McQuigge scored a goal against her older sister, Princeton goalie Rachel McQuigge, but the big sister had the final say as the Tigers beat Clarkson, 2-1, in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night at Hobey Baker Rink.
The Tigers (8-2 overall, 6-2 ECAC Hockey) dominated the game, outshooting Clarkson 47-21 and not allowing any goals until McQuigge scored at 5 minutes, 47 seconds of the third period.
Sarah Fillier scored both goals for Princeton at 19:21 of the first period and 12:05 of the second.
Marie-Pier Coulombe stopped 45 shots for Clarkson (10-2-3, 3-1-1).
QUINNIPIAC 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Abby Ives stopped 29 shots to lead the Bobcats past St. Lawrence University (5-5-3, 1-2-1) in an ECAC Hockey game in Hamden, Conn.
Kate Reilly and Sarah-Eve Coutu-Godbout scored goals in the first period for the Bobcats (6-6-2, 2-5-1).
Saints coach Chris Wells pulled goalie Lucy Morgan in the second half of the third period to try to spark the offense, but Quinnipiac answered with empty-net goals from Lexie Adzija and Sadie Peart.
Kenzie Prater scored the final goal for the Bobcats.
SUNY POTSDAM 3, MORRISVILLE 1
Alexa Pfeiffer stopped 28 of 29 shots as SUNY Potsdam (4-3, 3-3) defeated the Mustangs despite being outshot 29-18 in an NEWHL game in Morrisville.
Keira Thacker scored one goal and assisted on another for the Bears. Miranda Kolb and Alexis Clark also scored for the Bears.
Maddison Devlin scored for Morrisville (3-3-1, 2-2-1).
SUNY OSWEGO 2, SUNY CANTON 1
The Lakers (4-2-1, 2-2-1) scored twice in the second period and held on to defeat SUNY Canton in an NEWHL game at Oswego.
Morgan Shines and Kyleigh Grugin scored for SUNY Oswego.
Sarah Kosnaskie scored a power-play goal in the third period for SUNY Canton (0-5-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 7, SUNY POTSDAM 5
Liam Lawson scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Cardinals (3-3-1) past SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game in Plattsburgh.
Ryan Hogg scored twice and Brendan Young, Christian Dahl, Philip Middleton all scored one goal. Adam Tretowicz, the son of former Clarkson standout Dave Tretowicz, picked up an assist.
Bryce Ferrell, Nate Zweig, Vinny Guimond, Brett Horn and Joseph Richardson scored for the Bears (1-5-1).
SUNY CANTON 3, SKIDMORE 2
Max Routledge scored two goals, including the game-winner 29 seconds into the third period, as SUNY Canton defeated the Mustangs in a nonconference game at Saratoga Springs.
Brett Bannister also scored for the Kangaroos (2-2-1). Nicolas Stuckless and Matthew Rutigliano scored for Skidmore (3-2-1).
SWIMMING
CLARKSON LEADS AFTER FIRST DAY
Taylor Lee (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke) and Payton Wolcott (1,650 freestyle and 100 butterfly) each won two events to help Clarkson’s women to the team lead after the first day of the North Country Invitational at Potsdam.
Clarkson’s women lead with 296 points and St. Michael’s has 225 followed by SUNY Potsdam with 207.
Nicole Saymon won the 200 backstroke for Clarkson’s women.
The Clarkson men, led by a 1-meter dive win from Brent Reid, also lead with 291 points. St. Michael’s has 250 and the Bears have 144.
SUNY Potsdam’s women picked up individual wins from Sam Coombs in the 50 freestyle and Zoe Gliganic in the 3-meter dive.
WOMEN’S SQUASH
MOUNT HOLYOKE 5, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Starnisha Ramsey, Xitlali Zuniga-Romer, Katie Walsh and Alex Limas won matches for the Saints (0-2), who fell by a point to Mount Holyoke in a nonconference match at Amherst, Mass.
