CANTON — Cameron Richards scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the SUNY Plattsburgh men’s soccer team to a 4-0 victory over SUNY Canton (6-8-2 overall) in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
Chris Robertson scored one goal and assisted on another for the Cardinals (9-6) and Devin Lambe also scored. James McGarrity made one save for the shutout.
n Annika Kreppein picked up 13 kills as the St. Lawrence University women’s volleyball team edged SUNY Plattsburgh 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 20-25, 15-8 in a nonconference match in Canton.
Natalie Piper added 12 kills for the Saints (21-5). Megan Hyde led the Cardinals (7-16) with 10 kills.
