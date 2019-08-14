CANTON — SUNY Canton has hired University of Chicago assistant coach Shiva Senthil to be the new head coach of its men’s basketball program.
He replaces Ben Thompson, who coached the team the past three years and left to become the head coach of Emory & Henry (Va.) College in late April.
Prior to UChicago, Senthil was the assistant coach for two seasons at Clarkson University, where he helped the Golden Knights improve both their overall and conference win totals. He also aided in the development of three all-conference performers.
“Shiva stood out in an extremely competitive applicant pool after coaching and playing at the highest levels of NCAA Division III basketball,” said Kangaroos athletic director Randy Sieminski in a statement. “His work last season at the University of Chicago, his experience in the North Country at Clarkson and success at Hartwick where he was a part of three Empire 8 Championships is impressive. He shows a great ability to connect with student-athletes both on and off the court, and we are looking forward to working with him to grow SUNY Canton basketball.”
Senthil was also an assistant coach at SUNY Purchase in 2015-16, as the Panthers enjoyed a four-game win improvement to finish 13-13 overall and 11-9 in the Skyline Conference. Prior to his season at Purchase, Senthil coached for one year at the University of Michigan-Dearborn where the team enjoyed the second-best mark in program history.
“I would like to thank President Szafran, Randy Sieminski, and the rest of the search committee for trusting me to be the next head men’s basketball coach at SUNY Canton,” Senthil said. “I am very excited to return to the north country, and I look forward to coaching at a tremendous institution in SUNY Canton. I cannot wait to meet the players as we look to lead the program to the top of the North Atlantic Conference.”
Senthil attended Hartwick College, where he was a member of two NCAA Tournament teams and was a student assistant for another one. During his sophomore season, the team finished 23-4 and hosted the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Senthil’s senior class graduated among the winningest classes in Hartwick history with a mark of 70-37.
Senthil graduated from Hartwick College in 2014 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He went on to earn his MBA from Clarkson University in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.