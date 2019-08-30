CANTON — Seven players are joining the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team this season, new head coach Brent Brekke announced.
“We’re excited for this class to be an impactful part of our program moving forward and to carry on the tradition of St. Lawrence Hockey,” Brekke said in a statement.
The class is comprised of five forwards, one defensemen and one goaltender and represents three countries, including the first Finnish player in program history in Aleksi Peltonen. They represent five states and played in three different junior hockey leagues last season.
The incoming forwards include Cameron Buhl, Ashton Fry, Peltonen, Jordan Steinmetz and Nicholas Wildgoose. The defenseman is Tim Makowski and the incoming goalie Francis Boisvert.
Boisvert (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) is from Blainville, Quebec, and played for the Ottawa Jr. Senators last year.
Boisvert helped the Jr. Senators to Bogart Cup and Fred Page Cup Championships in 2018-19 and was the playoff MVP, as well as the National Junior A Championship MVP. He finished the season with a 2.19 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 45 regular season games, and had a 1.46 goals against and .945 save percentage in 14 playoff games.
“We’re excited about Francis being part of our program,” Brekke said. “He had a tremendous finish to his junior career leading his team in the playoffs. We feel he has an opportunity to make a good impact this season.”
Buhl (5-10, 184) is from South St. Paul, Minn., and played for the Minnesota Magicians a year ago. He was an assistant captain last year and he scored 61 points in 54 games. He is the program’s all-time leader in scoring.
“Cameron comes to our program after having an outstanding year with the Magicians, finishing 15th in the NAHL in scoring,” Brekke said. “He has tremendous hockey sense, and is a gifted offensive player with the ability to make the players around him better.”
Fry (5-11, 185), from Highlands Ranch, Colo., played for the Kemptville 73’s last year, scoring 20 goals with 32 assists in 60 games.
Peltonen (5-10, 180), who is from Helsinki, played for the Omaha Lancers and Corpus Christi IceRays last year and finished with 43 points. He also played in the past for the Northwood Prep School in Lake Placid.
Steinmetz (5-8, 160) is from Chippewa Falls, Wisc., and spent last season with the Sioux City Musketeers, scoring eight goals with 18 assists in 60 games. Wildgoose (5-10, 185) is from Cary, N.C. and was with four teams last year, including the Vernon Vipers, Coquitlam Express, Brockville Braves and Rockland Nationals, finishing with 20 points.
Makowski (6-1, 195) is from St. Louis and spent last year with the Aberdeen Wings, scoring six goals with 17 assists in 55 games.
“Tim is a big, strong defenseman, plays a well-rounded game on both sides of the puck and is coming from a great organization in Aberdeen that has a reputation of developing good young players,” Brekke said. “We’re excited about his impact on our program.”
