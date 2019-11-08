TROY — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team suffered through a rough beginning to the ECAC Hockey season, falling 6-2 to Rensselaer before 1,831 fans Friday night at the Houston Field House.
SLU, which went 3-17-2 in conference play last season, came into the weekend with some confidence after taking last year’s tournament champion Clarkson to overtime in two nonconference losses last weekend.
The Engineers (4-3 overall, 2-1 conference), however, struck for three goals in the first period and outshot the Saints 22-10 through the first two periods before ending with a 32-22 advantage.
Patrick Polino started the fun for RPI with his fourth goal of the season just 6 minutes, 8 seconds into the game, with Brady Ferner and Jake Marrello adding assists.
Will Reilly scored a power-play goal from the top of the circle at the 11-minute mark to extend the lead to 2-0 with Cory Babichuk and Chase Zieky assisting.
Marrello closed out the first-period scoring when he got to a loose puck near the crease and put a shot over SLU goalie Francis Boisvert at 18:45 to make it 3-0.
The Saints (2-6-1, 0-1-0) got back into the game at 3:33 of the second period when Zach Risteau scored a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the middle of the circle. David Jankowski and Jordan Steinmetz assisted.
Chase Zieky put RPI back up by three goals with a shot at 14:49 of the second period.
The Engineers turned the game into a blowout early in the third period when Ture Linden scored 51 seconds into the period and was followed by a goal from Mike Gornall 26 seconds later to make it 6-1.
Ted McGeen scored for the Saints at 16:52 of the third period with Jacob Nielsen and Andrew McIntyre assisting.
