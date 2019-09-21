CANTON — A solid lead was evaporating but the St. Lawrence University football did not panic. Instead, the Saints went out and produced a 13-play, 71-yard touchdown drive, running off 7 minutes and 18 seconds in the fourth quarter, to close out a 32-22 victory over Morrisville in a nonconference game Friday night at Leckonby Stadium.
SLU, which gained its first win of the season, had led 19-7 at halftime but Morrisville was closing in on the Saints, cutting the lead to 25-22 with 11:39 left in the game.
The Saints (1-2 overall) were able to run more than seven minutes off the clock even while continuing their traditional no-huddle passing offense. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Grochot let the play clock run down before every play and completed passes in bounds to keep the clock running.
During the final drive he was 6-for-8 passing for 46 yards. He also carried the ball twice for five yards, including a 2-yard gain on a fourth-and-one play from the Morrisville 37.
“I think it shows just how resilient we are,” Grochot said. “We chewed a good amount of clock. That just shows throughout the game we went at a very fast tempo, but there we very much slowed it down. I think our offense is starting to get it and understand the game.”
The drive ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Viscardo in the corner of the end zone with just 4:15 left in the game. It was Viscardo’s fourth touchdown reception of the game, a school record, and he finished with 11 catches for 134 yards.
“Today was just an overall great day,” Viscardo said. “We were moving the ball down the field the whole game. When we got inside the 20, they were looking to me and I just made the plays. We worked our way down there and my number was called and I made the play. This being our second year as an offense, that definitely helped out. As a unit, for that last scoring drive, we worked together and we got the job done.”
In two losses to start the season the Saints had struggled on defense, giving up 30 points in the first half of both games.
Morrisville (1-2) appeared headed that same direction on its opening series Friday, moving 73 yards on 10 plays, and scoring the first touchdown of the game on a 9-yard pass from Bill Flatow to Jermaine Cooper.
“We came out from the opening kickoff and the guys played like they had some confidence they could play with the opponent,” Saints coach Dan Puckhaber said. “The last couple weeks we’ve been like a boxing tournament, trying to feel the team out. It was the same defense we’ve been running. It’s just us getting better at what we call. It’s very sound defense.”
SLU answered with a solid first series of its own and cut the lead to 7-3 with a 22-yard field goal from William Manory. On Morrisville’s next possession SLU’s Ricky Hober forced quarterback Flatow to fumble and Caleb Null recovered for the Saints on the Morrisville 41.
Another field goal from Manory, shortly after the recovery, this time 27 yards, cut the lead to 7-6.
“I thought it was just a lot of fun to play with (the defense),” said SLU linebacker Liam Murray. “We just did what we needed to do and held on for the second half basically. We came out with a big chip on our shoulder and some momentum, too.”
The Saints went on to dominate the second quarter as Grochot threw 12- and 18-yard passes to Viscardo to put SLU ahead 19-7 by halftime. Grochot finished 31 of 55 for 390 yards.
“In the first two weeks of the season we were kind of starting to find our groove in the second half,” Grochot said. “It was really good to come out this week and find our groove right away and be together as an offense move the ball as a unit. It’s something we’ve been working towards in the last three weeks.”
Neither team moved the ball well for most of the third quarter and Morrisville wound up cutting the lead to 19-14 on a 2-yard run by Flatow. Grochot connected with Viscardo on a 7-yard play with 33 seconds left in the third quarter to put SLU up 25-14.
