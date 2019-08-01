CANTON — An anonymous donor has given $1 million to St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena renovation project, which is ongoing. So far it has raised $18.4 million from donors.
A separate $1 million challenge was announced to honor former SLU men’s coach Joe Marsh with the goal of naming the team suite after him. There have been a few commitments of $250,000 from members of the Hockey Alumni Association Board in support of the project. The anonymous donor of $1 million said if an additional $500,000 is raised that $250,000 of the $1 million will go to the fund.
Marsh was the SLU men’s head coach from 1984-2012, finishing with a record of 482-418-75. He led the Saints to the NCAA Division I championship game in 1988 and also guided SLU to a Frozen Four in 2000. He won five ECAC Hockey tournament titles. He came out of retirement in the 2017-18 season to coach the Dartmouth College women’s team while head coach Laura Schuler was guiding Canada’s Olympic team. Last year Marsh was a volunteer assistant coach with the SLU women’s team.
SLU will move its planned dedication of the improved Appleton Arena, as well as its yearly Legends of Appleton weekend from November to Feb. 7 and 8, 2020, to ensure that all spaces are completely furnished for the event. The men’s team hosts rival Clarkson University, which is also renovating its Cheel Arena, on Saturday the 8th while the women’s team plays Brown on the 7th and Yale Saturday afternoon.
