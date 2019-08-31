CANTON — St. Lawrence University offensive lineman Max Warden, who is 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds with a bushy black beard, barely resembles the youngster who played quarterback for the Potsdam High School football team just a few years ago.
Warden, who is a junior, played tight end and quarterback at Potsdam, then spent time at the Salisbury (Conn.) Prep School before arriving at St. Lawrence two years ago, where he found a home as an offensive lineman after a brief stint at tight end.
He made second team All-Liberty League on the line last year.
“We saw how well he blocked and how big and strong and athletic he is,” Saints football coach Dan Puckhaber said. “Last year we put him in at left tackle and everyone’s read the book, “The Blind Side,” and you know how important that position is. This year will be his second year playing offensive line and we are already starting to see the difference right now.”
Warden impressed the Saints staff not only with his strength and blocking ability but his versatility.
“He’s an athlete. We threw him a pass last year,” Puckhaber said. “He’s a guy that can do that. You look at him and you’d never know he is 300 pounds. He is one of our biggest, strongest, most athletic kids that we have. He also is starting to put it together as an offensive lineman, at knowing how to play offensive line.”
Warden may have spent two years away from the area before college, but he always planned to return.
“I already knew all about St. Lawrence,” Warden said. “I did a few visits. I went to Union, Hobart and different Liberty League teams and liked what they had. St. Lawrence is right by home. I knew St. Lawrence was always in my back pocket, this is where I’d like to go. When I was younger I saw a ton (of games). As I got older, I didn’t see as many.”
Puckhaber knew about Warden, but didn’t see him play much in high school because Potsdam’s game times often conflicted with SLU games.
“When we were in the recruiting process, he was a guy I knew I always wanted,” Puckhaber said. “He was a big, strong athlete, which you want to have on a football team.”
Like many college freshmen, Warden worked his way up, starting out with SLU’s scout team before seeing playing time in his freshman season, also learning how to play offensive line in the process.
“Quarterback to line is a weird transition, but it helps you have insight on everything,” Warden said. “You understand a quarterback thinks along certain lines and you kind of know that, but you have to think about it as a lineman. It helps your perspective, getting a more full view of the game.”
Warden’s past as a skill player is something that still pays dividends.
“I think as a team we were the least penalized team in the league last year and for him, even playing out of position, he doesn’t get those holding calls, because he’s so athletic he’s never far out of position,” Puckhaber said. “Even if he does get beat, he’s athletic enough to recover or not have to hold.”
Warden has grown to love life as a lineman, even if his name doesn’t show up in box scores very often.
“I like being physical,” Warden said. “It’s a lot of high-speed, physical contact and I like that. Pass blocking is like somewhat of a chess game with the guy you are going against. You watch film on him all week. You get out there and you have to know what he wants to do in certain situations, then you go at it.”
Warden’s job includes thinking about his team’s offense, too.
“This year one of our goals is to be able to run the ball better,” he said. “The offensive line doesn’t have any stats, but we love when the running back has a 100-yard game or we keep the quarterback clean. Stuff like that is what we look at. They are great quarterbacks, if we give them time they will do their thing all day.”
Warden displays a friendly personality but he’s also learning to toughen his persona when it comes time for games.
“I want him to realize that he’s the biggest, strongest athlete on the field,” Puckhaber said. “At the end of the day, it’s not a popular term in today’s world, but I want him to be a bully left tackle, because he can be one. He’s a grown-ass man. He’s a guy who gets it, a mature kid. This will be his junior year but because he had that (post graduate) year, he’s the same age as my seniors. He has some life experience. He’s been through some things in life already that have matured him at a young age. I look at what this year can be for him, and he can be the best offensive lineman in the league.”
ST. LAWRENCE FOOTBALL, BRIEFLY
Coach: Dan Puckhaber (4th year, 13-17).
2018 record: 2-8 overall (1-4 Liberty League).
2019 schedule
Sept. 7: at Utica, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Norwich, noon
Sept. 20: Morrisville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: Hartwick, 1 p.m.
Oct. 5: *Ithaca, 1 p.m.
Oct. 19: *Union, 1 p.m.
Oct. 26: *Rensselaer, 1 p.m.
Nov. 2: *at Hobart, noon
Nov. 9: *Rochester, 1 p.m.
Nov. 16: at Buffalo State, noon
*Liberty League game
ST. LAWRENCE FOOTBALL, POSITION BY POSITION
Quarterbacks
Sophomore Tyler Grochot, who appeared in eight games last year, will be the starter. He completed 52.7 percent of his passes last season for 1,992 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He averaged 249 yards a game and recorded a quarterback rating of 115.59. Backup Aaron Ruthman, a junior, also played in eight game last year, completing 50.3 percent of his passes for 887 yards. He threw five touchdowns and was intercepted three times with a quarterback rating of 100.
Running backs
The Saints struggled running the ball last year, averaging just 55.9 yards per game and 2.3 per carry. Sophomore Jamie Battaglia is atop the depth chart. He led the team last year with 242 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries. Behind him is junior Jack Buis who gained 88 yards last year on 24 carries. He also scored two touchdowns.
Wide receivers
SLU returns most of its top receivers from a year ago and plans to start with four. Junior Anthony Ferraro led the team with 77 receptions for 802 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Cameron Edwards caught seven passes for 81 yards. Junior Joseph Viscardo caught 25 passes for 292 yards and junior Andrew Murphy caught 49 passes for 659 yards. The backups are junior Travonte Wheeler (12-70), sophomore Sean McCormack (13-167), senior Matt Cognetta (4-29) and junior Bryan Dempsey (2-20).
Offensive line
Potsdam native Max Warden (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) is one of the leaders of the offensive line and projected to be the starting left tackle. The other starters are junior Nick Castrova (6-2, 290) at left guard, junior Brandon DiCicco (6-0, 287) at center, sophomore Mike Weaver (5-11, 270) at right guard and senior Jack Cesari (6-3, 265) at right tackle. The backups at tackle are senior Ian Fogarty (5-10, 245) and senior Michael Kellstrom (6-0, 285). The backups at guard include junior Vince Cassell (6-3, 255) and freshman John Hernandez (6-0, 250). The backup center is sophomore Joseph O’Rourke (6-0, 250).
Defensive line
Junior nose tackle and former Carthage player Caleb Null (6-0, 275) leads the defensive line. Null made 59 tackles last year and broke up two passes. Other projected starters at defensive end are senior Ricky Hober (6-1, 235), who made nine tackles last year, and junior Ryan Reinke (6-2, 255), who made 35 tackles last year and broke up six passes. Junior Trevor Nesmith (5-11, 255) is the backup at nose tackle. The defensive end backups are senior Pat Vandermark (5-11, 210) and junior Nicholas Clausen (5-10, 255).
Linebackers
Junior Liam Murray, a starter at inside linebacker, led the team last year with 94 tackles. He also broke up a pass, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Cavan Lamontagne is the other inside linebacker. Junior Ethan Roberts (43 tackles) and sophomore Kyle Frimel (56 tackles, three interceptions) start on the outside. The inside linebacker backups are junior Sean Murphy and sophomore Devin Kelley. The outside linebacker backups are sophomore Thomas Romig and senior Michael Gigantelli.
Secondary
Senior Mike Cognetta (32 tackles) and junior Rahmod Johnson (35 tackles, seven passes broken up) will start at cornerback. Sophomore Michael Guido will start at strong safety and senior Tyler Burns (71 tackles, 2 interceptions) is the starter at free safety. The backup cornerbacks are sophomore Kaleb Davis and sophomore Maison Goldstien. Junior Paul Baker is the backup strong safety and junior Max Gilbert the backup free safety.
Special teams
Junior Austin Pinard returns as SLU’s kicker. He made one of three field goal attempts last year and converted on 11 of 20 extra-point attempts. Senior Jackson Reaper returns as punter. He averaged 35.10 yards last year and pinned nine punts inside the 20. Jack Buis leads the kickoff returners. He averaged 18.26 yards last year. Tyler Burns is back to handle punt returns after averaging 8.42 yards last year.
PREDICTION: The Saints have gone 2-8 the past two years but boast several experienced veterans for the first time in a while this season. The Saints face a challenging nonconference schedule against three teams they lost to a year ago plus the addition of Hartwick. SLU was picked to finish fifth in the Liberty League in the preseason coaches poll. Expect some improvement at 3-7 overall, 2-4 Liberty League.
— Cap Carey, Times Sportwriter
