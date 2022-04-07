Syracuse University will receive $20 million in state aid to help pay for $44.7 million in renovations to the Carrier Dome under a state budget deal unveiled Thursday.
The project will replace all of the stadium’s aluminum bench seats with new plastic seats that include backs, according to plans SU submitted to the state.
The backless, hard-metal bench seats have been a source of fan complaints since the Carrier Dome opened in 1980.
The new seating is the biggest part of the second phase of SU’s renovation project, which began in 2018. The university has spent $120 million on the upgrades to date.
Funding for the new phase will be included as a capital project in the state budget, said Assembly member Pam Hunter, D-Syracuse, chair of the Assembly majority conference.
Hunter joined Central New York’s delegation of Assembly and Senate members in pushing for the funding, which would be the first state aid provided toward the Carrier Dome’s renovations.
The funding is not certain until the budget is completed, and state lawmakers following the Carrier Dome project have not seen the finished product.
The project will include upgrades to existing stairs and railings and four ramps on the lower concourse to comply with accessibility rules under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
SU confirmed today that it had requested state financial aid for the project, and won the support of state lawmakers from Central New York. A spokesperson said construction could begin as early as June.
“With these new investments, together, the city of Syracuse, Onondaga County and Central New York will reimagine the nationally iconic venue, returning the (Carrier) Dome and our community to its status as the go-to location for national event tours, major concerts, and national athletic championships,” the university said in a statement.
SU said it would donate the old aluminum bench seating from the stadium to school districts throughout the state for use in renovations of school facilities or stadiums.
NEW DIGITAL IMPROVEMENTS
The second project in the new renovation phase would include the installation of 5G technology throughout the Carrier Dome in partnership with a “fast-growing Central New York firm.”
The documents submitted to the state did not reveal the name of SU’s partner, but fast-growing JMA Wireless is building a 5G manufacturing plant in Syracuse.
JMA also previously supplied SU with equipment to improve networking and Wi-Fi capabilities inside the building.
SU said the new digital infrastructure will “introduce a state-of-the-art digital venue and fan experience” and will provide fiber-optic communications to the full Carrier Dome.
NEW EVENTS FACILITY
SU would build an on-site events center connected to the Carrier Dome in the third and final project connected to this phase of renovations.
The 25,000-square-foot addition would be built on the east end of the stadium, filling in the vacant space between the stadium and the Barnes Center at the Arch.
SU told state officials they would allow law enforcement and first responders to use the building for free to conduct training for 10 years after its construction.
The university did not supply specific information about the building’s use but said it would directly benefit students at the neighboring SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry and high schools across the state.
In its pitch for state funding, the university said it would prioritize hiring under-represented businesses for the renovation project at a level that meets or exceeds state goals.
The new funding represents the largest state commitment of financial aid to the Carrier Dome since it was built. The state provided $15 million toward the original construction cost of nearly $27 million.
Until now, SU had paid for the renovations on its own.
In the first phase of renovations, SU installed a new truss-supported roof to replace the Teflon-coated, air-supported bubble that had been a prominent part of Syracuse’s skyline for four decades.
The upgrades included the addition of air conditioning to the stadium for the first time, new sound and lighting systems, and the biggest center-hung scoreboard in college sports.
Hochul proposed a deal last month that would give the Buffalo Bills $850 million in taxpayer money to help build a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. The agreement includes $600 million from New York state and $250 million from Erie County.
Critics of the deal said the billionaire owners of the Bills and the National Football League should pay for the stadium without taxpayer support.
State Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes, is among lawmakers who sent a letter supporting the Carrier Dome funding to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
In the March 24 letter, Mannion said the stadium contributes $240 million annually to the Central New York economy.
Mannion wrote that the Carrier Dome is the second largest indoor or outdoor sports and entertainment venue in New York after the Buffalo Bills stadium. He said the stadium helps support 5,000 jobs in the region.
