The Syracuse University men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed by the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Orange will instead make up a nonconference outing against the Cornell Big Red that night.
Syracuse announced the scheduling changes on Sunday morning after the ACC ruled that Georgia Tech would be unable to play SU due to COVID-19 protocol within the Yellow Jackets program.
Syracuse and Cornell will tip off at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome and will be streamed on Fox Sports. The regional foes were slated to resume their annual series on Dec. 21, but that game was postponed due to a slew of positive COVID-19 test results within the SU program. Syracuse had also postponed a game against Lehigh slated for Dec. 18.
“We appreciate the flexibility of the Cornell basketball program to be available to play this week,” SU athletic director John Wildhack stated in a release.
“As we continue to monitor the situation locally, regionally, and nationally we will work with ACC and public health experts to reschedule games as required to provide the best opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in a safe way.”
SU Athletics stated that tickets and parking passes for the original Cornell game will be honored for Wednesday’s outing. No makeup date was announced for the SU-Georgia Tech game. The ACC updated its COVID-19 game rescheduling policy on Dec. 22 stating that if a league game cannot be played or rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest.
Syracuse (5-5 overall, 1-0 ACC) is set to return to action by hosting Brown on Monday night, followed by the Cornell clash before getting back into ACC play against Virginia at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Dome.
