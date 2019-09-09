COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team’s Sept. 21 nonconference game against Western Michigan will kick off at noon in the Carrier Dome and be televised on the ACC Network.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced start times and TV networks for all Week 3 games Monday.
The Orange (1-1), which suffered a 63-20 nonconference setback at Maryland last Saturday under fourth-year coach Dino Babers, will host top-ranked and defending national champion Clemson in its home opener at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carrier Dome. The expected sellout is scheduled to be televised on ABC.
SU fell out of each national Top 25 poll as a result of last Saturday’s loss after opening the season as a ranked unit for the first time since 1998.
